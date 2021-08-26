Everton beaten to signing of versatile forward by Italian giant

Everton have today lost out to Serie A champions Inter Milan in the race for a versatile forward.

Toffees boss Rafa Benitez has been searching for summer recruitments to improve his attack. He has so far brought in Demarai Gray from Bayer Leverkusen for £1.7million, while Andros Townsend joined on a free transfer.

Benitez can already rely on dynamic duo Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front, although it’s thought that he wants a new forward to provide competition for places.

That hunt took him to Argentina international Joaquin Correa, who bagged 11 goals in all competitions last season for Lazio.

Reports on August 19 claimed that Everton had submitted a bid worth €30m for the 27-year-old.

However, Everton have now missed out on Correa after he joined Simone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan.

The player has signed a four-year contract with the Italian giants. He has joined on an initial loan with the obligation to buy next year for €31m.

Correa becomes Inter’s eighth arrival of the summer window. They have already signed Denzel Dumfries from PSV Eindhoven and Zinho Vanheusden from Belgian outfit Standard Liege.

Former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko moved to the San Siro on a free. Dzeko, alongside Correa, will help to replace Romelu Lukaku, who returned to Chelsea earlier this month.

Everton, meanwhile, will now turn their attention to alternative targets. Benitez is operating under a strict budget due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

One player they could turn to is Neal Maupay of Brighton. The Frenchman has started the new season well, scoring two goals in his first two appearances.

According to Sky Sports, Everton have placed him on their wish list. A deal would depend on Maupay, as he would go from being a guaranteed starter at Brighton to a regular substitute at Goodison Park.

Everton in for Juventus sensation

The Toffees have reportedly joined the race to sign USA international Weston McKennie from Juventus.

The midfielder is available for transfer this month following the arrival of Max Allegri, who wants him replaced.

A deal will not be straightforward, however. McKennie is also attracting interest from West Ham and Aston Villa.

He joined the Turin side for €18.5m in March and it’s thought they would want to recoup pretty much all of that fee.

READ MORE: Benitez sends message to Moise Kean after red card in Carabao Cup win