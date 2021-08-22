Everton ‘bid’ for Scotland starlet as Benitez hints at future plans

Reports claim Everton have made an offer to sign young Rangers defender Nathan Patterson as Rafa Benitez looks to the future.

The 19-year-old turned heads with his displays for the Glaswegians towards the end of last season. And he was called up to the Scotland squad for this summer’s European Championship. The right-back is clearly an exciting talent but has little experience at the top level.

James Tavernier is Steven Gerrard’s first-choice right-back but Patterson excelled when deputising for his skipper towards the end of 2020-2021. He made three starts among seven top-flight appearances and has enjoyed 17 outings in all competitions for the Gers.

Seamus Coleman is still the Toffees’ number one right-back. The Republic of Ireland stopper has made 352 appearances for the Merseysiders.

But Benitez is looking beyond the club legend and has reportedly made a bid. Everton are thought to have offered £5m for Paterson and are now waiting to head from the Light Blues.

It remains to be seen if Gerrard will sanction an exit for the starlet. He has yet to feature in the league this term but played 90 minutes in the Scottish League Cup.

A move south might appeal although he may well have to bide his time before seeing regular Premier League action.

Everton have strong Patterson belief

Coleman cannot go on for ever and the Spanish tactician is clearly planning for the future. The report adds that Everton are confident they will land their target before the summer window closes.

Former Rangers full back Alan Hutton recently aired his views on the Glasgow-born star.

Hutton said (via The Mirror): “I’ve watched Paterson quite closely and I really like what I see, especially when he got thrown in at the deep end in the European games.

“He handled himself so well for a young lad of 19. I’m looking forward to seeing how it develops.

“It’s going to be a battle between him and Tavernier. It’s intriguing because Patterson has the tools to become a top player for Rangers. There’s also a space he can fill for Scotland but he needs to be playing at club level first.”

Everton kicked off their season with a 3-1 victory over Southampton. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Leeds United on Saturday.

Rangers have won two and lost one early in the Scottish Premiership season as they look to defend their title.

