Darren Bent has urged Everton to splash the cash and secure a big-money deal for Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season after ending the campaign a single point behind fourth-bottom Aston Villa.

It means some of their top names are looking for moves.

Everton, meanwhile, rather limped to 12th spot and finished behind Southampton and Burnley.

It means Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti needs to boost his options and former Premier League striker Bent says Doucoure fits the bill.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, the former Tottenham and England striker revealed: “I like him, I really like him.

“Last season, to be fair, he showed at times how good he is and he potentially underachieved a little bit because there were times where he was so good.

“His goals and that maybe didn’t match his performances but he is definitely an upgrade.

“Someone who is box-to-box, gets about, can get a goal, gets in the box but also got a big engine on him.

“For me, yeah, that is definitely an upgrade so get bringing him in.

“I also think he’s quite durable as well, I don’t remember him having too many injuries so yeah, it’s an upgrade.”

Everton face competition for midfielder’s signature

Sources say that Everton have already had a £15m bid rejected. However, they look set to go in with an improved offer.

Doucoure is reported to earn £70,000 a week at Watford but that wouldn’t break Everton’s pay structure. Yerry Mina and Bernard are believed to be on £120,000 a week at Goodison.

However, the biggest concern is competition from others. Wolves are understood to be interested, as are newly-promoted Fulham.

Doucoure played 37 of Watford’s Premier League games last season.