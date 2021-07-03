Rafa suffers blow as Everton defensive target closes on Inter move

Everton look set for a major transfer blow, with a top defensive target reportedly closing in on a switch to Italian giants Inter Milan.

PSV star Denzel Dumfries is the player in question, with the right-back very close to securing a move to the San Siro following his impressive displays for the Netherlands at Euro 2020, according to a broadcast report in the Dutch media.

Whilst speaking on the Orange Summer broadcast, Telegraaf journalist Valentijn Driessen stated the player could travel to Milan with his agent Mino Raiola this weekend.

The 25-year-old impressed at Euro 2020 with his attacking displays and ability to come up with crucial goals. Indeed, that has seen him linked with a multitude of clubs, including the Toffees and Inter.

Driessen revealed: “You have to have money to buy someone. And Raiola is obviously close to Inter. From what I understand, Dumfries would now be on his way to Inter with Raiola.

“It is known that Inter are actively looking for a replacement for Achraf Hakimi who moved to French side Paris Saint Germain this week.”

The Telegraaf journalist also explained how Dumfries and Hakimi are in their playing styles.

He added: “As we speak. Inter have the best cards to buy him. They sold Achraf Hakimi, so they’re really looking for a right-back. He’s a bit of the same type of player. Raiola will cash in on this transfer.”

The news will disappoint Everton technical director Marcel Brands and new boss Rafa Benitez, who are looking to snap up the dynamic full-back and pair him with Lucas Digne on the other side of the pitch.

Man Utd step up Calvert-Lewin chase

Meanwhile, Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their bid to sign a 21-goal striker that former defender Rio Ferdinand thinks would be a ‘fantastic’ signing for the club.

The Red Devils remain on the hunt for a new striker as a long-term replacement for Romelu Lukaku, despite having the evergreen Edinson Cavani on board for another campaign. Major target Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored 21 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees last term and was crowned their Player of the Year.

His goal return matched that of England team-mate Marcus Rashford and was four more than Cavani.

Mason Greenwood notched 12 times for United, while Anthony Martial, who has been linked with a summer exit, found the net just seven times. Brun Fernandes was the club’s top scorer with an impressive 28 goals to his name.

And one United legend thinks a cheaper Calvert-Lewin should be targeted over Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

Ferdinand said, as reported in The Sun: “Listen Dominic Calvert-Lewin for me I love him.

“I’ve watched a lot of Everton this year and he’s one that unnerves defenders. He’s not one you want to play against week in, week out. He’s aggressive, he attacks the ball.

“I think he’d be a fantastic signing for Manchester United. It’s one out of left field a little bit but I think he’d have a big impact.

“He’d get on the end of the things created by Fernandes, [Paul] Pogba, Rashford, Greenwood.”

