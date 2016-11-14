Everton boss has say on Liverpool, Man Utd & Chelsea title hopes

Ronald Koeman has risked the wrath of Everton fans by admitting he can see city rivals Liverpool winning the Premier League title this season.

The Reds have shot to the top of the Premier League this season on the back of some incredible attacking play and Koeman believes they have to be rated as favourites.

Speaking at the launch of the Kick It With Help anti-smoking campaign, the freely-speaking Everton boss said: “It’s still too early to say who will be the favourites, but I have been impressed by Liverpool so far.

“Maybe that is not what you might expect the Everton manager to say, but they have been playing some very good football and deserve to be at the top. They have goals in their team and this is what all successful sides need.”

When asked if Jurgen Klopp’s side can be champions, Koeman replied: “Of course. They have a good chance, but they are not the only contenders.

“My Everton team has played Manchester City and Chelsea in the last few weeks and both were very impressive. We managed to draw at City, but you could see the quality of these teams.

“Then we all know what happened at Chelsea, as we lost 5-0 and they put in a very good performance. It was difficult for us, but you have to be impressed from their side, so maybe they can also have a chance.”

Koeman on Man Utd prospects

Koeman also said Manchester United should not be counted out of the title picture, despite a stuttering start to the season under new boss Jose Mourinho.

“I see this as a very open title race,” he added. “You have four or five teams in contention and even though Manchester United have had some problems so far, they can still go on a good run and put some wins together.

“United have a new manager and they will improve in what is an unpredictable Premier League season. People expect someone like this with such a big record to win games instantly, but it is not so easy. Of course they can come back because they have some top players and a very good manager.”