Everton boss Koeman believes lack of confidence is the problem

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has admitted that a lack of confidence within his squad played a key factor in the 2-2 draw with Apollon Limassol in the Europa League.

The Toffees fell behind to Adrian Sardinero’s early goal but Wayne Rooney and Nikola Vlasic put them ahead.

A home win seemed certain when former Sunderland defender Valentin Roberge was dismissed for the Cypriot team, but they earned an unlikely draw when Hector Yuste levelled in the 88th minute.

Koeman told BT Sport: “To concede in the final minutes is really disappointing.

“We started poorly without any confidence, doing a lot of mistakes in our possession. We had a good reaction, we had a big present to get to 1-1. The second half was much better and controlled the game and had big chances to score a third.

“Its football, sometimes when you are struggling that’s the reason we are too afraid to play football. Then it’s difficult if your body is not full of confidence. It’s several players.

“The challenge is to get the team full of confidence. But we need to start better than we did today because if we start like that with many mistakes – the first goal is shocking – then you don’t get it back.

“If we win the game then we would have more confidence for the weekend. It feels like a defeat, not even a draw.”