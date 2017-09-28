Everton boss Koeman has no regrets over striker snub

Ronald Koeman has belief in his strikers despite in-form Oumar Niasse being unavailable for their Europa League tie against Apollon Limassol.

The forward has been instrumental in ending the Toffees’ losing streak as he’s scored three times in their previous two games.

Koeman opted not to include Niasse in the squad for the group stage of this competition – a decision the manager insists he has no regrets over.

When the squad was announced on September 5, Niasse had not featured for Everton’s first team since May 2016, with the Senegal striker having spent time banished to the Under-23s and then on loan at Hull.

He returned in some style last week as two substitute appearances saw him score once against Sunderland on Wednesday and then twice against Bournemouth to turn that game around on Saturday.

When asked if it was frustrating that Niasse was not part of his squad for the Europa League, Koeman said: “No, because we had to make that decision a long time ago.

“At that time his situation was not the situation of now.”

He added: “I believe we need to improve our attacking, but I am not worried because I believe in the qualities of our strikers.”

Koeman wants to continue momentum

The Merseyside outfit head into what is their second Group E fixture having been woeful in their opener, the 3-0 away defeat to Atalanta two weeks ago.

Koeman, whose men halted their four-game losing streak last week by beating Sunderland 3-0 in the Carabao Cup, then won 2-1 against Bournemouth in the Premier League, said ahead of the Apollon match: “The two wins were important, but this is a different competition.

“We need to react, because what we saw in Italy was not the Everton we like. We have to show that revenge feeling (on Thursday night).”

Wayne Rooney, left with a cut above his left eye and a bloodied face on Saturday having been caught by Simon Francis’ arm, is fit to feature, but Michael Keane (foot) and Phil Jagielka (hamstring) remain unavailable.

Mason Holgate is set to play at centre-back again as he did at the weekend.