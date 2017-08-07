Everton boss Koeman makes confident Sigurdsson deal claim

Ronald Koeman believes Everton are finally close to sealing a deal for one of their top summer targets, Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The Swansea playmaker has been tracked by the Toffees all summer with the Goodison Park outfit having an inital bid of £40million knocked back.

Everton are believed to have upped their offer for the player to include a number of add-ons which will take the package to £45million, although the Swans are understood to value the midfielder at nearer £50million.

And although boss Paul Clement was recently quoted as saying that “nothing has changed” over Sigurdsson’s situation, Koeman has claimed that a deal for the Iceland star is “close” and that he also wants to bring in two more players too.

“Everybody knows we are looking for three more players – a left centre-back, a left full-back, a player who can play out of both positions, a winger and a striker and that’s the picture, what the best is for our team and we will see what we can do,” Koeman told Sky Sports News.

“We are close [on Sigurdsson], we have to wait. But still, the deal is not done.”