Everton boss Koeman open to idea of Rooney return

Ronald Koeman says he would be “very pleased” if there was a possibility that Wayne Rooney could make a return to Everton.

Rooney left the Toffees in 2004 to join Manchester United, where he has won five Premier League titles and a Champions League among a long list of honours.

The 31-year-old is now struggling for form at Old Trafford however, and has found himself out of the first-team picture under Jose Mourinho.

The striker scored 17 goals in 77 games as a teenager before leaving Goodison Park, but Koeman believes a return could come to fruition.

“He is a great player and he still hasn’t finished his career,” said the manager. “I don’t know his situation. I need to respect that.

“If there is a possibility of Rooney at Everton, I would be very pleased.”

Rooney’s former Everton teammate Leon Osman also believes the current United captain will return in the future.

“It would not surprise me,” he said. “I think he has been mending bridges for a couple of seasons now and you know he is an Evertonian at heart.

“I am pretty sure he would love to come back and I hope it happens.”