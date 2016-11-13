Everton boss Koeman ‘would like to have’ Man Utd misfit Depay

Everton look set to make a move for Memphis Depay in January after manager Ronald Koeman confirmed his interest in the out-of-favour Manchester United winger.

The Holland international has played just 20 minutes of Premier League football in four substitute appearances under Jose Mourinho this season, leading to speculation he could be allowed to leave Old Trafford in the new year.

When asked if he would be keen to sign Depay, Everton boss Koeman told FOX Sports Netherlands programme De tafel van Kees: “I would like to have him.

“I think he is an interesting player. He has great individual qualities. He just needs to play games.”

Depay, who cost United £25million from Feyenoord in May 2015, is under contract until 2019.