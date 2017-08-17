Everton boss open to idea of short-term deal for Diego Costa

Everton boss Ronald Koeman appears to have an open mind over the possibility that the Toffees could sign Diego Costa in a short-term deal.

The Spain striker is at loggerheads with Chelsea over his future and is seemingly destined to return to Atletico Madrid at some point in the future.

But Atletico’s transfer ban and the cold shoulder treatment Costa has been given by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has left the striker in limbo and in exile back in Brazil.

That could leave striker needing to look elsewhere for salvation.

And Joey Barton suggested that the club he supported as a boy could look into signing Costa.

“Liverpool are crying out for a forward of Costa’s ilk and so are Everton,” Barton told talkSPORT earlier this week. “If they want to get into that top four consistently and do well in the Champions League – Everton in the Europa League – you could do a lot worse than Diego Costa.”

Koeman was asked about those comments and issued the following response.

“Of course you like to sign players for the future, but if you can get the best one that way, then why not?” he said.

“It’s difficult ­because it needs to be a quality player, or a young player who can develop or improve.

“We have the possibility maybe to sign good players, but we don’t play in the Champions League – and that sometimes makes things very difficult.

“Still, we need a striker. We signed Sandro, we know about the development of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but we need ­another one who can play the No.9 role.

“When you play in Europe – and let’s hope we reach the ­Europa League – and in the ­Premier League you can’t do it with one or two strikers.

“If we don’t get a striker, then it’s all about young players.”