Everton boss Silva reveals main motivation for players in Liverpool draw

Marco Silva insists that Everton’s goalless draw with Liverpool was about rewarding the fans for creating such an atmosphere at Goodison Park.

The Reds blinked first in the title race as they failed to regain top spot from Manchester City after being held to a goalless draw in the 233rd Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Jurgen Klopp blamed the wind – but a rare off day for Mohamed Salah, who wasted the visitors’ best two chances, coincided with an Everton performance of effort and energy.

And, while the Toffees’ wait for a win in his fixture was stretched to 17 matches, Blues fans took great delight in putting a significant dent in their rivals’ hopes of ending a 29-year wait for a title.

“A tough match for both teams. The atmosphere in the stadium was fantastic,” Silva told Sky Sports.

“If you can repeat this then I am 100% sure that 20-30% our job is done. I know it is special match. Both teams wanted to win, they had a chance in the first half when we lost a ball through a mistake. Both teams had dangerous crosses but we were the better team in the second half.

“The fans can push our team to win, not just this game but any game. They were the 12th player on the pitch and I expect 80% of that in the next game here.

“We pressed more high in the second half and our team improved with the fresh players. We played more in the middle but we had to be aware of their counter-attack.

“What I wanted to give the fans was the three points but we gave them a good performance and desire. We showed a good attitude and they want to see that always.”

Silva told Match of the Day: “I’m proud of my players and the desire they showed.

“It felt amazing in our stadium. Our fans were amazing and they pushed the team from the first minute. It was a tough match but a balanced match.

“I told them before the Cardiff game that every match has to be a final for us. There are many games to play and many points to win before the end of the season. Nothing is finished for us.”