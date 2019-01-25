Lazio and Roma are both targeting on-loan Everton midfielder Andre Gomes, according to a report.

Calciomercato report that both Rome-based clubs want to sign the Barcelona man permanently in the summer.

Lazio see Gomes as a potential midfield replacement for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who could leave the club this summer.

The two Serie A rivals are set to battle for the Portuguese midfielder, who has made 16 appearances for Everton this term, relaunching his career.

Gomes, signed from Barcelona on a season-long deal in August, has been in fine form for the Merseyside outfit since overcoming a hamstring injury and making his debut in October.

When asked about other clubs being interested in Gomes in December, Marco Silva said: “Nothing, zero. Why would it affect us?

“I understand maybe some clubs are linked with him, I don’t know really. But nothing changes in our way, what’s in our mind.”

The 25-year-old had been with Barcelona for two years before signing from Valencia for €37m on a five-year deal.