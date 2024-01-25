Everton braced for late offers for Arsenal, Newcastle and Chelsea target; Dyche will stand firm and demand huge fee

Everton are braced for offers for Amadou Onana before the January transfer window closes next week, TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm.

The 22-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting young midfielders in the Premier League and has caught the attention of several top clubs.

Sean Dyche is extremely reluctant to sell Onana given his importance to his team, but Everton’s ongoing financial problems do not make the situation easy.

Onana has made 17 Premier League appearances this season – scoring one goal in the process – and is almost always in the Toffees’ starting XI when fully fit.

TEAMtalk sources close to Everton have revealed several clubs are seriously considering launching a bid for Onana before the end of the month.

We understand Everton would look for a minimum of £50m to even begin considering parting ways with him – but are likely to demand far more.

If he is sold, that would leave Dyche with just James Garner, Andre Gomes, Idrissa Gueye (currently at AFCON) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (currently injured) as his only senior midfield options – which would be far from ideal.

EXCLUSIVE: Everton rival Wolves for impressive AFCON midfielder who’s allowed to leave Ligue 1 giants

Arsenal, Newcastle and Chelsea are admirers of Onana

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of Onana and is keen to add him to his Arsenal squad.

The Spanish coach has three top midfield targets on his shortlist – although they are more likely to be summer signings – Onana, Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Thomas Partey is currently out with an injury and has been targeted by Italian and Saudi clubs, while Jorginho’s contract is running down and he also has interest from abroad.

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle are also among those considering a late move for Onana.

Joelinton is expected to be out for the rest of the season with a serious thigh injury and Eddie Howe is scouring the market for potential replacements.

Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a potential loan option for the Magpies but sources suggest that Howe would much prefer to bring in Onana.

As with many clubs this month, however, Newcastle are being extremely careful with their finances which could make matching Everton’s demands difficult

Chelsea were also heavily linked with a move for Onana last summer and could reignite their interest should they part ways with Conor Gallagher this month, amid strong interest from Tottenham.

As mentioned, though, any of Onana’s suitors will have to pay a big fee if they want to sign him this month, and Everton may decide to keep him until next summer at any cost to boost their survival bid.

READ MORE: Everton star left in limbo as Dyche still eyes suitable replacement before green-lighting January exit