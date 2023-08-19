Everton burst past Wolves, Bournemouth in striker chase as opening bid submitted; selling club issue response

Everton have launched a bid for Che Adams as they try to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth to the Southampton centre-forward, according to a report.

Adams is likely to leave St Mary’s before the summer transfer window shuts as a result of Southampton’s relegation to the Championship. The 27-year-old has played three matches for Southampton so far this season and has found the back of the net twice.

On July 31, it emerged that Everton were showing genuine interest in Adams as manager Sean Dyche attempts to improve his forward ranks.

However, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on August 2 that Southampton had rejected an offer from Bournemouth for Adams, who is also on Wolves’ radar. Sources also told TEAMtalk that Southampton are willing to sell the Scotland international as they know he would like to continue playing in the top flight, though they will only do so for the right price.

Sky Sports have now provided an update on the situation. Their live transfer centre (19/08 at 11:31) states that Everton have attempted to win the race for Adams by launching a first bid which is worth £12million.

However, before Southampton’s 2-1 away victory over Plymouth Argyle earlier on Saturday, Saints boss Russell Martin confirmed Everton’s proposal had been rejected.

Everton are expected to return with an improved offer though as Sky Sports reveal they remain in negotiations with Southampton over a possible transfer.

When asked about Adams, Martin added: “It’s not my job to talk about it, my job is to work with Che. I love him as a player and a person, he’s fantastic and will be huge for us if we can keep him.

Manager discusses potential Everton transfer

“I don’t know about the talks being ongoing, I’ll talk to [director of football] Jason Wilcox tonight.

“I’d love to keep him. If we don’t, we need to replace him. It’s that simple.”

The Toffees are in need of a new striker who can finally end their woes in front of goal. Last term, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupay managed just three goals between them all season. Maupay also missed several great chances during the 1-0 loss to Fulham last weekend.

Everton have brought in rising Portuguese attacker Chermiti from Sporting this summer. However, he is only 19 years old and therefore cannot be relied upon in most games.

Adams’ Premier League experience means he would help solve Everton’s striker problems somewhat. His best season with Southampton came in 2020-21, when he managed nine goals and five assists in 36 league matches.

