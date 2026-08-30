Everton have called off a proposed deal to sell highly-rated midfielder Harrison Armstrong to Nottingham Forest following a fierce backlash from the club’s supporters.

As our sources confirmed on Saturday, Forest made a bid of £40million plus a potential sell-on clause for the England Under-19 international, who is regarded as one of the brightest prospects to emerge from the blue half of Merseyside in recent years.

The news enraged Everton supporters, who sang Armstrong’s name throughout Saturday’s draw at Bournemouth and said there would be a “riot” if he was sold.

In response, the Toffees board have now unanimously decided that the 19-year-old will remain at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Armstrong has made 24 appearances for Everton and played 87 minutes against the Cherries before he was replaced by Charly Alcaraz during the 1-1 draw.

Speaking after the game Toffees boss David Moyes said he understood the fans’ frustration and appeared to suggest the decision to sell Armstrong to Forest was now out of his hands.

“I think you always have to consider supporters; supporters aren’t always wrong,” Moyes.

“But then there are also times where I’ve had people at clubs who are really powerful and make difficult decisions.

“Managers have to make decisions on players sometimes and they feel like huge decisions. But there are sometimes bigger decisions to be made and the club will, I’m sure, make what they think is the right one.

“If I’d say something to them (the fans), I’d say their manager’s an Evertonian.”

Forest switch to other targets after Armstrong blow

From the Forest perspective, they are now set to renew their interest in signing Pape Matar Sarr from Tottenham, after Roberto De Zerbi confirmed the midfielder as one of three stars who want out before the window closes.

They also remain keen on Lucas Bergvall, despite De Zerbi insisting that the Swede remains in his plans for the current campaign.

But for Everton, they’ve managed to keep hold of one of their top talents in a move that showcases how fan powerr can still make a difference.