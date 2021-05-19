Everton expect two big rivals to pounce as doubts emerge over key man

Carlo Ancelotti is on the radars of Real Madrid and Barcelona as Everton grow concerned over their manager’s future, according to a report.

Ancelotti was a high-profile appointment for Everton when they convinced him to take charge in December 2019. Having won the Champions League three times before, he arrived with a huge reputation. He has brought stability to the club but they might not be rewarded with European football this year.

Everton are ninth in the Premier League with two games left of their season. They could still qualify for Europe but it looks like other clubs have better chances of doing so.

Whatever happens, Ancelotti will be the man they put their faith in to build for next season. But now they may be wary of interest in him from abroad.

According to Football Insider, Ancelotti could be targeted by Real Madrid or Barcelona this summer. It looks like Atletico Madrid will win La Liga this season, leaving their two titles rivals looking to make changes.

Zinedine Zidane seems likely to leave Madrid, while Ronald Koeman is under serious pressure after just one year at Barca.

It is claimed that Ancelotti has been shortlisted by Madrid as a potential successor to Zidane. The Italian previously spent two seasons in charge at the Bernabeu between 2013 and 2015. He won four trophies there, but not La Liga, making Spain the only country he has managed in without winning a league title.

But Real could have faith that he could rectify that if he was to return.

He may also be under consideration by their El Clasico rivals, Barcelona. Coincidentally, he would be replacing another former Everton boss if he made that move.

Everton are eager to ensure that does not happen, though. They remain committed to Ancelotti and hope he sees out his contract until 2024.

But they know there is a risk of him being tempted away and are concerned that some of their better players could leave if their manager does as well.

Ancelotti wants Everton to wake up

After a surprise defeat to Sheffield United at the weekend extended their poor home record this season, Ancelotti voiced his dissatisfaction with how their season has faded.

He said: “We have two games to the end. We lost a great opportunity to have the chance to fight for Europe. We have to do our best to the end.

“The next one we will have fans and maybe they can help us wake up.

“When we tried to put quality and build from the back we have more difficulties. We are more comfortable when we play direct but that is not the best style of play.

“For next season we are going to change. We have to analyse the season. Certain aspects are really good – away we did fantastic results, at home really bad. Double face.

“To be ready for Europe you have to be in Europe. We have to try to win the two games and see if we are in Europe or not.

“If we are we will build a squad to be in Europe. If we’re not we’ll build a squad to be better in the Premier League.”

