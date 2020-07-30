Everton target Galatasaray centre-back with €12m offer on the cards

Everton have reportedly identified Galatasaray centre-back Christian Luyindama as a potential target this summer.

The DR Congo star is set for a move after fully recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered last summer.

And Turkish newspaper Fotomac, as cited by Sport Witness, claims that Galatasaray are ready to listen to offers for the defender.

The report adds the Turkish giants need to sell due to financial struggles, with Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti actively looking to strengthen his defence.

Everton finished a disappointing 12th in the Premier League this season and looked fragile at the back at times.

Fotomac adds that the Merseyside club are willing to offer in the region of €12m for the 26 year old. Adding that Galatasaray will happily accept that amount after missing out on European football.

Gala have some high earners on their books, including the likes of Radamel Falcao, Fernando Muslera and Sofiane Feghouli. So selling Luyindama will help ease the financial strain on the club.

Luyindama’s current contract with the Cim Bom will expire at the end of June 2022.

MAN UTD SWOOP IN FOR EVERTON, ARSENAL TARGET

Manchester United have registered their interest in Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, according to reports.

Gabriel has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in Ligue 1 over the past couple of years. His time in France could soon be up, though, as he is preparing for the next step.

That could bring him to the Premier League, where Everton had previously been close to a deal. Gabriel even went on a tour of their training ground before the lockdown.

However, the Toffees now face strong competition for the 22-year-old. According to The Mirror, Manchester United and Arsenal have joined the race. Read more…