Everton chasing exciting 10-goal winger with move ‘inevitable;’ also keen on Liverpool linked star

Sean Dyche has said it’s likely to be a ‘quiet’ winter transfer window for Everton but they have now ‘opened talks’ with an exciting winger.

The Toffees are in the midst of another relegation battle after being hit with a controversial 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Everton are being careful with their spending as a result, but Dyche is still keen to bolster his squad if a good opportunity arises.

Now, the Merseyside club have ‘opened negotiations’ over signing CA Talleres winger Ramon Sosa, according to his agent Daniel Campos.

“I spoke with the sporting director of Everton [Kevin Thelwell]. There is no formal offer yet. We will see if we can move forward,” Campos said in a recent interview.

“More or less, Talleres want around $15m (approx. £11.8m). It is a question of work and patience.

“He is a player who is in clear sporting development, in his best moment. There is no rush on either side. It is inevitable that the player will be sold, now or in six months.”

Everton keeping tabs on Ramon Sosa and Assane Diao

Sosa signed for Talleres in January 2023 and has quickly become one of the Argentinian club’s most important players.

The 24-year-old has made 35 appearances to date for Talleres, scoring 10 goals and making seven assists in the process.

Everton have clearly made signing a new winger one of their priorities. Their search will have only intensified after Dwight McNeil picked up an injury in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Thursday.

Sosa isn’t the only player the Toffees have their eye on, either.

According to reports from Spain, as cited by Sport Witness, Everton are ‘big fans’ of Real Betis winger Assane Diao.

The Merseyside club have to wait until the summer to sign the talented 18-year-old, however, as they will have to stump up over €25m (£21.5m) to sign him, which is far too expensive for them at the moment.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Manchester United, Liverpool and Brentford are also keen on Diao, but are yet to submit a concrete offer for him at this stage.

With that in mind, Diao is a player for Evertonians to keep an eye on over the next few months.

In terms of winter additions, Sosa could be the man they make a move for if they can find the necessary funds to bring him in.

