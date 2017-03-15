Everton chief speaks out on future of Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku turning down a new Everton deal is “not an issue”, according to majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

It was revealed earlier this week that Lukaku had turned down the chance to become Everton’s first £100,000-plus-a-week player.

The striker is thought to be desperate to play Champions League football, and is aware that particular ambition is unlikely to be fulfilled over the next few seasons at Goodison Park. Maybe he should join Tottenham?

The main stumbling block over the contract offer is that Everton attempted to insert a £90million release clause, which Lukaku’s representatives attempted to lower to around £70m.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for their former player, while Manchester United are also reported to be interested.

Even though the Belgian has turned down the offer, the Toffees are not panicking.

“It is not an issue. We have a strong relationship with the player and his agent.

“We are very happy with Romelu and want to reward him. The club is committed to an improved contract – he is our player.”

[of_poll name=’Where will Romelu Lukaku be playing his football next season?’ id=’1450781′]