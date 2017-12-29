Everton officials head to Turkey to seal deal for £18million striker

Everton officials flew to Turkey on Friday night in an attempt to secure a deal to bring Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun to Goodison Park, according to reports.

A deal with the two clubs is expected to be finalised in order for the move to be completed in the January transfer window – with Tosun due to become the most expensive signing from Turkey.

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has admitted that the club’s intensions to bring in another forward and Tosun will likely be the signing for a deal worth around £18million.

The 26-year-old has scored four times in this year’s Champions League helping the Turkish giants qualify for the last-16 of the competition.

If the deal goes ahead, Tosun will join Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Sandro Ramirez, Wayne Rooney and Oumar Niasse as the recognised strikers.