Everton closing in on deal for Porto star Brahimi

Yacine Brahimi could be on his way to Merseyside as Everton look set to beat off reported interest from Liverpool and Arsenal and sign the forward.

The Daily Mirror states that the Toffees are confident in wrapping up the deal, despite the Portuguese club demanding almost £10million more than Everton’s opening offer of £25.5million.

The report claims that Porto are holding out for £35million because they will have to give half of any fee to the third party that also has a stake in the 26-year-old.

Brahimi was looking to move to a Champions League club according to rumours, but is open to a move to Everton after turning down a big money move to China.

Reports in May seemed to suggest Liverpool were on the verge of completing a £45million move for Brahimi, although those rumours never materialised.

The French-born forward was linked with a move to Manchester United last year, while AC Milan and Juventus were also said to be keen on the player but were unwilling to meet his buy-out clause.