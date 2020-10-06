Everton land Swedish stopper on loan to rival Jordan Pickford

Sweden international goalkeeper Robin Olsen has joined Everton on a season-long loan deal from Roma.

The 30-year-old, who is the club’s sixth summer signing, will provide competition for the under-pressure Jordan Pickford.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Everton have completed the signing of goalkeeper Robin Olsen on a season-long loan from AS Roma.”

Olsen moved to the Italian capital as a replacement for Allison, after the Brazilian joined Liverpool in a £67m deal.

He spent last season on loan at Cagliari, with Pau Lopez being preferred in goal by Roma chief Paulo Fonseca.

His switch to Italy came following a successful two-and-a-half season spell in Denmark. He won back-to-back league and cup doubles with FC Copenhagen.

Olsen joins fellow new boys Niels Nkounkou, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Rodriguez and Ben Godfrey at Goodison.

Godfrey reveals top five assets

Ben Godfrey has told Everton fans what to expect after sealing his £26million mobve to Goodison on deadline day.

Godfrey made 30 appearances for relegated Norwich in the Premier League last season. He had been linked to a number of top-flight clubs this transfer window.

“It is an honour to sign for Everton and to be part of a huge club,” Godfrey told the club website.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity and I can’t wait to get started.

“The aim for me at Everton is to win trophies and win games. As a player I like to win. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I care and I am a passionate lad.

"The fans can guarantee they will get 110 per cent out of me when I am on the pitch."