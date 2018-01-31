Everton confident of landing Man City star in deadline day deal

Everton expect to complete the signing of Eliaquim Mangala from Manchester City on Deadline Day, according to reports.

Mangala, who arrived at City from Porto in 2014 for a fee of £32million, is understood to be joining the Toffees on loan until the end of the season.

Everton have been looking to add a left-sided central defender to their squad since the summer and City are prepared to let Mangala leave after bringing in Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao for a club-record fee of £57m.

Newcastle had been strongly linked with the player, however, Sky Sports claims that Everton could make their third signing of the January window following the additions of Cenk Tosun (£27m) from Galatasaray and Theo Walcott (£20m) from Arsenal.

Mangala told Sky Sports News in November that he feared his lack of first-team involvement under Pep Guardiola could cost him his place in the France squad for the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

The 26-year-old has made 15 only appearances for the runaway Premier League leaders in all competitions this term, mainly filling in for injured duo John Stones and Vincent Kompany.