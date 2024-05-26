Everton make contact for huge Liverpool flop in stunning twist as West Ham also linked

Everton could bring Liverpool flop Arthur Melo back to the Premier League in an incredible twist, according to reports.

After losing several players to injury, Liverpool bolstered their central midfield ranks in September 2022 by signing Arthur on loan from Juventus. However, the transfer proved to be a disaster.

Arthur only made one appearance for Liverpool as he spent almost the entire campaign injured. Unsurprisingly, Liverpool shipped the Brazilian back to Juve last summer.

Arthur has spent the current campaign on loan at Juve’s Serie A rivals Fiorentina. He has gotten back to his best, putting in a series of classy performances during his 47 matches in all competitions.

The 27-year-old has performed so well that his agent labelled him ‘the best player in Serie A’ in January. Arsenal have been linked with a shock move for Arthur, though Mikel Arteta is currently eyeing different midfielders.

Instead, Arthur is likely to join a club further down the Premier League when returning to England. As per reports in Italy, Everton and West Ham have both been impressed by Arthur reigniting his career and have initiated contact for him.

Fiorentina have the option to buy Arthur permanently, though they will struggle to pay the €20million (£17m) fee needed.

As Juve have no intention of using the former Barcelona man next season, they will look for a quick sale, and Everton and West Ham have emerged as early frontrunners.

Everton transfers: Shock deal on cards

Given the fierce rivalry between Everton and Liverpool, it would be a big shock if Arthur ended up playing at Goodison Park. Although, Arthur has shown this season that, when fit, he has the ability to orchestrate games from midfield, and this could help the Toffees next season.

Arthur also possesses international experience after playing 22 times for the Brazil national team, something which Sean Dyche will love.

Signing the Liverpool flop may help Everton move on from Amadou Onana, who has emerged as a target for several major clubs across Europe, including Barcelona.

West Ham will provide Everton with competition for Arthur during the upcoming transfer window. This could see him become one of the first signings of the new Julen Lopetegui era at West Ham.

