Everton continue signings spree with striker capture
Everton have continued to make transfer inroads by snapping up former Metz striker Boris Mathis on a two-year contract.
The 19-year-old, a product of Lyon’s academy who made his Ligue 1 debut in April, was out of contract this summer and will hook up with the Toffees’ under-23 squad initially.
“My dream is to play for the first team here. I want to play in the Premier League for Everton,” he told evertonfc.com.
“Ronald Koeman is a huge figure, not only as a coach now but his reputation as a player speaks for itself as well.”