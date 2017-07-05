Everton continue signings spree with striker capture

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: A general view prior to kickoff during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park on January 15, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Everton have continued to make transfer inroads by snapping up former Metz striker Boris Mathis on a two-year contract.

The 19-year-old, a product of Lyon’s academy who made his Ligue 1 debut in April, was out of contract this summer and will hook up with the Toffees’ under-23 squad initially.

“My dream is to play for the first team here. I want to play in the Premier League for Everton,” he told evertonfc.com.

“Ronald Koeman is a huge figure, not only as a coach now but his reputation as a player speaks for itself as well.”