Everton could provide £28m key to Barcelona deal for Bundesliga star

Barcelona’s potential deal for RB Leipzig midfielder Kevin Kampl could rest on Premier League side Everton, according to reports.

The Catalan giants have given up on a deal for Ajax star Frenkie De Jong after the Dutchman admitted he wanted to stay at the Eredivisie side for the forthcoming campaign.

But Ernesto Valverde is understood to be keen on one last summer signing to complete his squad before the end of the transfer window.

According to reports, Barcelona will look to bid for Kampl before the deadline with a midfielder still top of their priorities.

And the report goes on to say that Everton could hold the key to the La Liga club’s efforts to sign Kampl with RB Leipzig wanting to land a replacement if they let Kampl leave.

Ademola Lookman, who is thought to be available for £28million, went on loan to Leipzig last season and could be that replacement after impressing the German outfit.

Kampl, an international for Slovenia with 27 caps, has previously played for RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen – but a move to Barcelona would catapult his name into the headlines like never before.

Barcelona have already added Arthur and Arturo Vidal to their midfield ranks this summer.