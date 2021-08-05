A Serie A giant have ‘discarded’ the opportunity to sign an Everton star being pushed out, with a Chelsea transfer more to their liking, per multiple reports.

One of the more surprising arrivals to the Premier League in recent years was that of James Rodriguez to Everton. The Colombian playmaker set the World Cup alight in 2014 and duly earned a blockbuster move to Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti.

As his star began to wane, ex-Toffees boss Ancelotti oversaw a surprising reunion at Goodison Park.

Rodriguez performed capably when not missing through persistent injuries last year. However new Everton manager Rafael Benitez seemingly does not hold the same affection for the 30-year-old as Ancelotti did.

Indeed, a recent report revealed Rodriguez has been told he can leave Merseyside this summer.

After losing creative force Hakan Calhanoglu to city-rivals Inter via free agency, AC Milan were touted as a potential landing spot for Rodriguez.

But per Sport Witness (citing Corriere dello Sport), the Rossoneri have ‘discarded’ any such notion.

Instead, Football Italia claims they have their sights firmly fixed on Chelsea flop, Hakim Ziyech.

Citing Italian publication Tuttosport, they state Milan have ‘doubts over Rodriguez’s fitness’. And as such, Moroccan playmaker Ziyech remains their ‘No. 1 target.’

After failing to live up to his reputation as an assist king from his stellar stint with Ajax, Zyech could be on the move after just one year at Stamford Bridge.

Warm relations between AC and Chelsea were tipped to bring a breakthrough in July. However, a loan bid was reportedly rejected with Chelsea in favour of a permanent exit.

August 5 Transfer Chatter - Lukaku deal all but done, Grealish in, Bernardo Silva out and Villa find Grealish replacement Romelu Lukaku's deal to Chelsea is all but done, signing Jack Grealish could signal the end for one Manchester City midfielder and Villa have already found the replacement for their departing captain, all in today's transfer chatter.

Signed for £36.7m, Ziyech’s value will not have deteriorated much in just one year. As such, Milan are struggling to muster up the funds to launch a permanent bid.

Nevertheless, as the transfer window edges ever closer to closing, the loan route may become increasingly viable if Chelsea are unable to find a permanent suitor.

Raiola pushing Everton transfer amid Chelsea, Lukaku saga

Meanwhile, super agent Mino Raiola is doing his level best to push an Everton transfer over the line amid the uncertainty caused by Chelsea’s pursuit of Romelu Lukaku, per a report.

Citing FCInterNews, Sport Witness revealed Raiola has put a potential transfer involving Everton striker Moise Kean to Inter.

Kean has never settled since moving to Everton, and with Dominic Calvert-Lewin untouchable at centre-forward, his chances of regular game-time in his preferred position look bleak.

As such, Raiola is pedalling a potential switch to Inter to plug the gap if Lukaku re-joins Chelsea.

Whether any progress beyond the thrashing out of ideas will be made, only time will tell. Though the article does conclude that Inter are ‘starting to think about’ a Kean move in positive terms.

READ MORE: Arsenal get Inter blessing over huge deal that would torpedo Chelsea plans