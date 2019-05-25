Everton demand Man Utd, Barcelona pay £100m for top target

Everton are reportedly demanding at least £100m for Richarlison – with Manchester United and Barcelona eyeing a shock move this summer.

The Brazilian forward enjoyed a fine debut season at Goodison Park after joining from Premier League rivals Watford for £40million.

Indeed, Richarlison’s 14 goals in 38 games across all competitions were enough to earn a call-up to Brazil’s Copa America squad this summer.

However, with PSG and Atletico Madrid among the clubs also tracking the player, Everton have attempted to ward off suitors by putting a hefty price on their star, according to the report in The Sun.

However, the report goes on to add that the 22-year-old has settled in England after moving over from Fluminense in 2017, and does not want to move abroad.

That appears to open the door for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United to make a move, although they may balk at the huge fee if Everton decide to play hardball.

Solskjaer is expected to revamp his first-team squad this summer, with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez both being tipped to move on – leaving room for at least one new attacker at Old Trafford.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!