Everton demand Tottenham star in shock swap deal for left-back

Tottenham and Everton are reportedly ready to discuss a shock swap deal involving left backs Danny Rose and Lucas Digne.

Spurs are said to be keen on France star Digne, but the report in the Daily Star claims that the Toffees are only willing to do business if England star Rose is part of any deal.

Rose admitted last week that his future at the club is in doubt and that he wants to go out “with a bang” by winning the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will finally be allowed to bring in some new additions this summer, given that the club have not signed anyone for two windows, and two new full-backs are said to be high on his list.

Digne, 25, joined Everton last year for £18 million from Barcelona, but is now valued at twice that figure after a successful first season in the Premier League.

Rose, meanwhile, was an Everton target at £40million before they switched their attentions to Digne.

If a deal could be thrashed out, the report goes on to add that there could a slight cash adjustment in Everton’s favour, as Digne is three years younger than 28-year-old Rose.

