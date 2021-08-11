Everton demands are sky-high, as forward move gets quadruple go-ahead

Everton are determined to make a healthy profit on an out of favour attacker, which could scupper the potential exit despite four seals of approval, per a report.

Since taking managerial charge in late June, Rafael Benitez has presided over a low-key transfer window thus far. Deals to bring goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and wingers Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray have been completed. However that trio of moves equated to a meagre £1.7m outlay.

Instead, who could leave Goodison Park has hoovered up the majority of the headlines.

Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez is one player who could depart. AC Milan have been credited with interest, though they are believed to favour Chelsea flop Hakim Ziyech instead.

A Rodriguez exit would not be likely to generate the Toffees a significant windfall to re-invest. One departure that could do just that, however, is Moise Kean.

The Italian striker, 21, exceeded all expectations last season when operating at a goal every other game while on loan with PSG.

That was in stark contrast to his output with Everton the year prior. Despite arriving for an initial fee of €27.5m, Kean bagged just two goals in 33 outings across all competitions.

Nevertheless, Kean remains highly rated in his native Italy, and a recent report detailed Inter Milan’s interest.

The Serie A champions are poised to lose Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, while Lautaro Martinez has been linked with both Tottenham and Arsenal.

Edin Dzeko is on course to fill the void in a cut-price deal, but according to Sport Witness, Kean could soon follow.

Four parties aligned in thinking

Citing Inter Live, the outlet reveal Inter have always had a ‘great appreciation’ for Kean amid their renewed interest.

Everton are stated to be ‘open to a sale’, while Kean’s agent – Mino Raiola – is apparently working ‘now more than ever’ to pedal the move.

Furthermore, the player himself is reportedly ‘eager’ to seal the switch as he goes in search of regular football.

With both clubs, the player and his agent all sharing the same goal, a move would appear straight forward.

However, Everton’s high demands over the fee they would receive could scupper the deal.

They would reportedly ‘never accept’ offers below €35m as they seek to come away with a tidy profit.

The possibility of including Stefan de Vrij and Marcelo Brozovic as makeweights is touted amid Everton’s admiration for the duo. Though Inter are reluctant to sever ties with either player.

