Everton devastate Leeds, as Fabrizio Romano confirms agreement for electric forward

Daniel Farke’s plans are in turmoil after Everton struck an agreement with a Leeds United forward who’ll light up the Championship if staying, per a top source.

It’s been a chastening few days for the west Yorkshire outfit, specifically in the transfer market. Indeed, a move for Norwich full-back Max Aarons that was labelled ‘advanced’ by the Athletic’s Phil Hay was quickly hijacked by Bournemouth.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have activated the £20m release clause in Tyler Adams’ contract. The clause came into effect following the club’s relegation, and the American has already passed the first part of his medical. Personal terms are already in place.

In yet more bad news, electric frontman, Wilfried Gnonto, reportedly asked to be left out of Leeds’ EFL Cup first round tie with Shrewsbury Town on Wednesday night.

The Whites won 2-1 without Gnonto, though securing promotion back to the top flight will be a far simpler task with the Italy international in their ranks.

As such, it’ll come as a devastating blow for Leeds to learn Gnonto has struck an agreement on personal terms with Everton.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano who reported a five-year deal has been agreed.

Gnonto has his heart set on joining the Toffees and has done since July. Everton are labelled his “priority” and the 19-year-old is determined to push a move through.

According to reliable Everton source ElBobble, Sean Dyche’s side are now “in negotiations with Leeds” regarding the move.

The developments will leave a sour taste in Leeds boss Daniel Farke’s mouth. Indeed, the German insisted Gnonto remained part of his plans earlier on Thursday following the winger’s return to training.

“Nothing to add to what I spoke about,” Farke said earlier today (via the Athletic).

“Willy was today in training, trained really good. Let’s see what happens. All players under contract are part of my plans.”

Gnonto cost just £5m when plucked from Swiss side FC Zurich last summer.

While a transfer fee is yet to emerge, it stands to reason Leeds are in line to make a huge profit on the player if they sell. Unlike Adams, Gnonto is not believed to have a relegation clause in his contract.

However, per Leeds Live, former club Zurich do have a ‘substantial’ sell-on clause.

