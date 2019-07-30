Everton ditch interest in top attacking target after fresh bid denial

Everton have categorically denied they have submitted a second player-plus-cash bid for Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha and have ended their interest in the player.

The Toffees, who have sold midfielder Idrissa Gueye to PSG for a fee believed to be around £29m, took the unusual step of going public regarding ongoing transfer speculation.

Zaha was a target for manager Marco Silva but having had an offer rejected over the weekend they have withdrawn their interest, although that has not stopped claims suggesting they had returned on Monday with an improved cash bid plus midfielder James McCarthy and striker Cenk Tosun.

“Everton Football Club categorically denies that a bid has been submitted to Crystal Palace for Wilfried Zaha that included an increased sum plus Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy,” a statement from the club read.

“Everton and Crystal Palace have a very good relationship. A bid was made over the weekend which was turned down.

“Both clubs agreed that was the end of the matter.”

Silva and his director of football Marcel Brands are still trying to add to the summer arrivals of Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph, back-up goalkeeper Jonas Lossl from Huddersfield and the permanent signing of last season’s loan star Andre Gomes.

They remain keen on Juventus winger Moise Kean, and it’s believed that a €40m deal could be imminent.

Get the latest personalised Toffees products on our new TEAMtalk Everton shop!