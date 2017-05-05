Everton expected to win race for £17m Sunderland star

Everton have reportedly moved into pole position to land highly-rated Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford following the Black Cats’ relegation.

Pickford has been a rare shining light for Sunderland this season, and he has been linked with a plethora of top clubs including Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

However, the Northern Echo report Everton are now confident that they will win the race to sign the stopper for a fee somewhere in the region of £17million.

Pickford, 23, is the current England under-21s goalkeeper and has earned call-ups into Gareth Southgate’s senior squad during a sparkling campaign for Sunderland.

Despite relegation to the Championship, Pickford is not understood to be pushing for a move away from Wearside, as the Washington-born player is a keen supporter of the club and his contract still has plenty of time remaining on it.

That decision may be taken out of his hands, though, with David Moyes needing to raise funds to build a squad capable of launching a promotion push next season and keen to implement wide scale changes at the club.