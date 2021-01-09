Lacklustre Everton need extra time to see off Rotherham thanks to Rodriguez match-winning magic

Everton had to wait until extra time to find a winner against Championship outfit Rotherham United in the FA Cup on Saturday, running out 2-1 victors.

Cenk Tosun’s delightful chipped effort over the onrushing Millers keeper put the Toffees ahead within ten minutes as the Turk netted his first goal in 14 months.

Rotherham’s Matthew Olosunde, arguably the man of the match, was a menace throughout and deservedly drew his side level in the second half.

The hosts thought they had won it in the dying embers of the game but Tosun’s conversion from James Rodriguez’s free-kick was ruled out for offside by VAR.

However, they did find the goal that sent them through to round four in extra time thanks Rodriguez’s superb assist for Abdoulaye Doucoure’s match-winner.

The hosts showed their dominance in the early stages of the game and nearly struck first blood on four minutes.

Anthony Gordon, 19, weaved his way in and out of the Rotherham defence as he charged into the box but fluffed his lines at the crucial moment.

However, the breakthrough did come five minutes later when Tosun found the net for the first time since November 2019.

From then on, though, it would be the Championship side that had the better chances with Everton being penned back.

On 27 minutes, Olosunde forced a good save out of Toffees goalkeeper Robin Olsen before the custodian was required to block a follow-up from Daniel Barlaser. This well and truly sent a stern warning to the home side of what was to come.

Matt Crooks went close soon after, flicking his header over the bar at the near post as cracks in the Everton backline started to show.

Just before the break, Rotherham created yet another opportunity. Crooks caught a mid-air ball on the volley from outside the box but he saw his shot skew wide, to nevertheless round off a hearted response to going a goal behind.

Olosunde all too much

Everton did start the second period more positively, Alex Iwobi firing just wide just minutes after the restart.

But Rotherham kiboshed any hopes of a clean sheet when Olosunde produced a guided swivel inside the area to scoop his shot into the bottom corner to equalise.

The wingback regularly had the better of marker Lucas Digne, consistency beating the Frenchman on the flank.

The wide man delivered a cross that Wes Harding couldn’t quite guide on target as the visitors looked the more threatening side to grab a winner.

Rotherham’s hearts were in their mouths four minutes from time, though, when Tosun put home a James Rodriguez free kick.

However, VAR deemed the striker to be offside and so consequently ruled the goal out, much to the Millers’ relief. Everton rallied in the dying embers of the 90 minutes but couldn’t find a winner.

Extra time is Everton’s time

The Toffees started extra time with more gusto and managed to finally retake the lead within three minutes.

Rodridguez’s superb defence-slicing ball set up substitute Abdoulaye Doucoure to coolly slot home and make it 2-1.

Bernard and Tosun went close to doubling the advantage not long after, the former smacking the post.

Seamus Coleman joined in on the action too, forcing Jamal Blackman into a rare diving save.

Several stoppages in play due to injuries disrupted the play which ultimately helped Everton.

And, after some impressive late defending, the Toffees clung on to ensure they were in the hat for the next round.