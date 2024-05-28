Everton eye bargain deal for winger amid Jack Harrison Leeds transfer update

Jack Harrison's future is set to be resolved in the summer

Everton are reportedly in a five-way battle to sign Heidenheim star Jan-Niklas Beste – while the Toffees try to permanently recruit Leeds United’s Jack Harrison.

Sean Dyche’s Everton side comfortably stayed in the Premier League last season, despite having eight points docked from them for breaching the division’s profit and sustainability rules.

And one man who was a regular for the Merseyside outfit was winger Harrison, who joined from Leeds on a season-long loan.

The former Manchester City man had no desire to play in the Championship with Leeds and instead racked up 35 appearances for Everton, scoring four goals and bagging three assists.

It is understood he is keen to extend his stay at Goodison Park but the links to fellow wideman Beste may suggest they want another winger in their midst.

DON’T MISS: Everton to seal record-breaking deal with former Man Utd star

This season, the 25-year-old notched up eight goals and 13 assists in 31 Bundesliga appearances for Heidenheim and that has caught the attention of a host of European sides.

Everton target ‘prefers’ Bundesliga move

According to Sky Deutschland journalist, Florian Plettenberg, the former Werder Bremen man – who is known in some circles as the ‘Bearded Wonder’ – is wanted by Villarreal, Fiorentina, Genoa, Galatasaray, and Everton.

However, while the German side want to receive upwards of £8.5m for the former German Under-20 international, whose contract expires in 2025, Beste himself would ‘prefer’ a move within the Bundesliga.

This is not the first time transfer rumours have circulated around the ex-Borussia Dortmund academy product, though.

He said back in December: “Rumours are rumours. I was sent all the articles, but I didn’t know anything about them either. I sat at home on the couch and laughed about it. I feel comfortable here and am fully focussed on Heidenheim.”

READ MORE: Everton make contact for huge Liverpool flop in stunning twist as West Ham also linked

Regardless, Plettenberg adds that a more realistic selling price for the ex-Emmen loanee would be £4.25m-£6m. With Everton having to be tread carefully when it comes to transfers, off the back of their points deductions for financial breaches, that sort of fee would certainly be one they could stomach.

Harrison, on the other hand, could be a more expensive purchase. The 27-year-old, whose contract at the Yorkshire outfit runs until 2028, has proven over the years he is a Premier League player – although his form at Everton was somewhat patchy.

Indeed, the winger would sometimes go missing during his time at Leeds, before returning with a flurry of goals over short periods; as inconsistency, arguably, proved to be his biggest issue.

Everton ‘confident’ of Harrison deal

The former New York City star, who scored 24 goals for Leeds over three Premier League seasons, could reportedly re-join Everton on loan next season.

DEEP DIVE: Everton plot raid on Newcastle for 11-goal star with Dominic Calvert-Lewin an ‘ingredient’ in talks

However, Football Insider claims the Toffees are ‘confident’ of agreeing a permanent deal with Leeds this summer, with the ex-Middlesbrough loanee making it ‘clear’ he wants to stay on Merseyside, even if Leeds had been promoted to the Premier League.

With Daniel Farke’s men failing to win the Championship play-off final after losing 1-0 to Southampton at Wembley on Sunday, that somewhat strengthens Everton’s hand on the negotiating front.

The Leeds boss is also believed to be willing to let Harrison, who joined the club on loan in the 2018/19 campaign from City before signing permanently in 2021, leave for good this summer.

If Everton can land both Harrison, who could cost upwards of £15m, and Beste, that could leave them in good stead for next season.