Everton eyeing £27m swoop for Romelu Lukaku replacement

Everton have been linked with a big-money move for a Real Sociedad striker to replace Romelu Lukaku this summer.

The Toffees have been searching for possible replacements for the Belgian and the Spanish side’s Willian José is a target, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 25-year-old has impressed for Sociedad this season and has bagged nine goals in 21 league starts in La Liga.

Similar to Lukaku in height, José is seen as a like-for-like replacement to their current talisman, who is expected to leave Goodison Park this summer.

The report states that Everton head of recruitment Steve Walsh has been on the trail of the South American all season.

Scouts from the Merseyside club took in Real Sociedad’s 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid last Tuesday to watch the forward again as they step up their efforts in finding Lukaku’s replacement.

The Brazilian left his native country in 2014 to join Real Madrid on a six-month loan before short spells at Zaragoza and Las Palmas.

His form for the latter last season, scoring nine in 19 La Liga starts, convinced Sociedad to sign the striker on a permanent deal.

José has continued his scoring ways this year and Premier League clubs are starting to take notice, with Southampton and Watford also linked with possible moves for the player.