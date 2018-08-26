Everton facing anxious wait over severity of star’s injury

Everton boss Marco Silva faces an anxious wait to discover the severity of the injury suffered by Michael Keane in the dramatic 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.

England defender Keane was given lengthy treatment on the field in the closing stages at the Vitality Stadium following a nasty collision with team-mate Idrissa Gueye.

The 25-year-old, who scored the Toffees’ second goal, left the pitch on a stretcher and was taken to hospital for assessment.

Silva said Keane’s condition was his biggest concern after his team surrendered a two-goal lead on the south coast in a pulsating encounter in which both teams finished with 10 men.

“First and most important, believe me,” the Portuguese said about Keane’s injury.

“He went to the hospital, I don’t have more updates about the situation.

“When he went to the hospital, in that moment it looks a little bit better, in better condition as well.

“I hope everything is OK now but we have to wait.”