Everton failed in late deadline day move for winger

Everton failed in a late bid on deadline day for Andriy Yarmolenko, according to Dynamo Kiev’s president.

The Toffees endured a disappointing end to the transfer window, failing to complete deals for Porto’s Yacine Brahimi and Newcastle’s Moussa Sissoko.

And it has now emerged they also tried to sign Ukraine winger Yarmolenko, who has previously been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham.

“Everton submitted a bid for Yarmolenko one hour and 15 minutes prior to the deadline. I was satisfied with the transfer price but we did not have time to even draw up a contract,” Kiev president Ihor Surkis told dt.ua.

“I was satisfied with the offer as long as Andriy was. Transfer bids cannot be submitted that late.”

Everton ended deadline day having only signed Enner Valencia on loan from West Ham.