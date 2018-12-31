Domogoj Vida has been the subject of more Premier League interest, with reports in Turkey claiming both Everton and Fulham have launched January bids for the Besiktas defender.

Vida played a starring role for Croatia as the unfancied European side reached the final of the World Cup in Russia this year, with his displays at the tournament seeing him heavily linked with Liverpool and Arsenal among others during the summer.

West Ham were also in the running to sign the muscular centre-half having seen a bid of €25m (£22.4m) reportedly rejected by the Turkish side, while French giants Monaco also saw an offer of €30m (£27.2m) turned down towards the end of the summer window.

But according to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Besiktas’ determination to retain Vida’s services have now softened and the Turkish clubs have let suitors know they are ready to entertain offers for the 29-year-old defender.

And it’s reported that both Everton and Fulham are the first to show their hand, having both expressed their interest in Vida, who looks set to be allowed to leave for a fee of around €25m (£22.4million).

Of the two, Fotomac believe Fulham are in the driving seat to sign the player, with Claudio Ranieri ready to gamble on the Croatian to add muscle and guile to his backline as they look to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Vida’s agent confirmed earlier this year that the Premier League clubs aren’t the only sides interested in his client’s signature.

“It is normal for there to be interest what is important is that the offers satisfy Besiktas and then Vida,” said Ugur Avadan.

“Liverpool and Everton are huge clubs that have made offers.

“Barcelona scouted Vida and had him on their shortlist but I do not see a move there happening.

“Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are also interested from Spain.”

