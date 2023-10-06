Everton get second chance to sign World Cup-winning free agent after Tuchel snubs former Man City man

Everton have received a huge boost in their pursuit of Jerome Boateng after a reputed journalist confirmed Bayern Munich will not re-sign him.

The 35-year-old is a free agent after leaving French side Lyon in the summer and he has been weighing up his next move ever since.

A vastly experienced player, Boateng has had stints with Hertha BSC, Hamburg, Manchester City and Lyon, but enjoyed his most successful period with Bayern Munich.

In total he played 364 times for the Bavarian giants, scoring 10 goals in that time and winning a plethora of trophies. He also won the World Cup with Germany in 2014, so there is no doubt that he once was a top player.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Everton have held talks with Boateng over potentially signing him on a free transfer, along with several other European teams.

The centre-back, however, snubbed the Toffees as he wanted to prioritize a return to Bayern Munich. He has been training with the Bundesliga champions for the last few weeks.

It now seems, however, that Thomas Tuchel isn’t interested in awarding him a new deal, which could give Everton a second chance at securing his signature.

READ MORE: Postecoglou pushing Tottenham hard towards reunion with £160k-per-week former Celtic attacker

Bayern turn down chance to re-sign Boateng

According to German football expert Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich will not be giving Boateng a new contract.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote: “Tuchel has just said that a decision will only be made this afternoon.

“Boateng had not received any official information about not being signed until he participated in team training today.

“Bosses position is clear as reported: They have decided not to sign him!”

Everton have endured yet another dismal start to the season – picking up just four points from seven Premier League matches so far, and are only outside the bottom three on goal difference. The latest blow was a shambolic 2-1 home defeat to newly-promoted side Luton Town.

Sean Dyche is thought to be keen on further improving his defence. Jarrad Branthwaite, who has just signed a new long-term deal with the Toffees, has performed well in recent matches alongside James Tarkowski.

However, Everton’s backup options of Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey certainly leave a lot to be desired, so it’s no surprise that Dyche has been considering bringing in Boateng.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if they re-open talks with the veteran defender now that Bayern have turned down the chance to re-sign him.

READ MORE: Premier League Predictions: Ten Hag reprieve as Man Utd dig out win; big Arsenal v Man City verdict; Liverpool pinch points at Brighton