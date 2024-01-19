Everton ‘handed chance’ to replace Danjuma with tricky LaLiga winger; club’s demands feasible for Toffees

Everton are scouring the market for potential replacements for Arnaut Danjuma and Real Betis winger Luiz Henrique has reportedly emerged as an option.

Danjuma ‘agreed personal terms’ with Lyon last week but the Toffees would have to agree to terminate his loan from Villarreal before he can leave.

As revealed by TEAMtalk, Sean Dyche will only allow the Dutchman to depart if he can bring a replacement, and reports on Thursday suggested that he had found one.

There was a lot of excitement about Danjuma’s arrival at the start of the season but he has struggled for consistent minutes under Dyche.

He has made 13 appearances in the Premier League this season – just four of which were starts – scoring one goal in the process.

It was also telling that Danjuma was left on the bench in Everton’s 1-0 win in the FA Cup over Crystal Palace on Wednesday, despite fellow winger Dwight McNeil having a poor game.

Due to their ongoing financial issues and fight with the Premier League over two alleged breaches of Profit and Sustainability rules, Everton have barely any funds to spend this month.

However, reports from Spain state that they do have the capacity to agree a loan deal for Henrique.

EXPLAINED: Everton and Nottingham Forest found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules

Everton tipped to replace Danjuma with Henrique

According to Estadio Deportivo, as cited by Sport Witness, Everton have been ‘handed their chance’ to sign Henrique from Real Betis this month.

The Toffees were linked with a move for the 23-year-old earlier this month but Betis feared that they wouldn’t be able to meet their demands.

This is understandable given Everton’s ongoing financial problems. Their director of football Kevin Thelwell has previously admitted that it is likely to be a ‘quiet window.’

The report states, though, that those in charge at Betis have ‘made a decision’ regarding Henrique, that they will ‘accept any deal’ that would see him leave on loan with an obligation to buy included for the summer.

That ‘doesn’t work’ for Spanish sides, but ‘it does for other countries such as England’ as such a deal would allow suitors such as Everton to sign the player ‘without breaching Financial Fair Play.’

This has been ‘communicated’ to the Merseyside club, so they could now press on with negotiations as Danjuma looks to finalise a switch to Lyon.

Henrique signed for Betis in the summer of 2022. The 23-year-old has made 62 appearances for the Spanish club, scoring four goals and making nine assists in the process.

Henrique has the ability to play on the right or left flank and could add some much-needed Brazilian flair to Everton’s front line.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal, Tottenham join Man Utd in race for ‘most sellable’ Everton star amid club’s PSR crisis