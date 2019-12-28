Everton reportedly have a plan in place should Manchester United make a move for £70million-rated striker Richarlison in January.

United are known to have a major interest in the Brazil forward but new Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti is already making his mark at the club.

A report in the Daily Express states that the Italian will turn away any transfer bids for Richarlison because the player is integral to his project at Goodison Park.

Ancelotti is said to have already held discussions with Goodison Park chiefs about incomings and outgoings ahead of the January transfer window and is ruling with an iron fist on the Brazilian.

Richarlison is Everton’s joint-top scorer this season with six goals and he has also contributed two assists.

A report in The Sun claims that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been mulling over a move for Richarlison for months, with the 22-year-old valued at £70million.

However, it would appear that Ancelotti will block any bids and that the 60-year-old has been granted overall power with recruitment despite the presence of director of football Marcel Brands.

The pair are set to talk about transfers in more detail after Everton’s third-round FA Cup clash against Liverpool on January 5.

But when asked if he could move for a new frontman in the New Year, Ancelotti answered: “I am not asking for a striker because up front we are really good. Anyway, we don’t talk about this until January 5.” Read more…