Everton have to accept that Lukaku wants to leave – Bolasie

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has already resigned himself to life after Romelu Lukaku – and admits the Toffees are powerless to prevent him leaving this summer.

The Belgium striker has told the club he won’t be signing their new contract offer, worth a reported £130,000 a week, as he wishes to test himself at a higher level – most notably in the Champions League.

Chelsea, PSG and Juventus have all been linked with the striker, who cost the club £28million, but will now command a fee of around £65million.

And Bolasie, who had a good understanding with Lukaku before suffering a season-ending knee injury, told Sky Sports News HQ the Toffees will not be able to stop the player leaving Goodison if his mind is made up.

“I speak to Rom [Lukaku] every day and when a man has his plan, he has his plan,” said Bolasie. “You can’t really stop that.

“Players have ambition, as players they want to play in the highest team possible and Rom for me right now, at his age, is a world class striker and there aren’t many about like him.

“I’m not surprised but I’m sure that Everton are going to find a way to deal with it.”