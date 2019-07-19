Everton hold talks over €40m deal for Liverpool-linked Brazil starlet

Everton are confident of sealing a deal for Flamengo’s 17-year-old midfielder Reinier Jesus, according to reports from Brazil.

Globo Esporte claim that officials from the Rio de Janeiro based side have met discussed a possible deal with the Toffees after they received the ‘signalling of a proposal’ from them.

It is implied that negotiations between the two sides are concrete and that the Merseyside club are ready to offer €40m for the teenager, which would include both the initial fee and some bonuses,

Everton are now considered a possible destination for Reinier – as are AC Milan, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City.

Reports from France did also state in March that Liverpool and PSG are ahead of Real and the rest of the competition in the running.

Jesus has a contract with Flamengo until 2021, and there is a £60million release clause currently active in his deal, but it is suggested that interested clubs may be able to get him for less.

The starlet is attracting interest from a number of top European clubs, with PSG, Roma, Juventus and Manchester City all linked.

Get the latest personalised Toffees products on our new TEAMtalk Everton shop!