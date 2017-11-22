Everton hotshot watched by Man Utd and Barcelona

Manchester United and Barcelona both had scouts watching on-loan Everton striker Henry Onyekuru at the weekend, according to reports.

Everton signed the 21-year-old in the summer from Belgian side Eupen, after beating United to his signature.

Onyekuru was sent out on loan not long after his arrival to another Belgian side, Anderlecht, where he has enjoyed a fruitful spell with the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium side so far, scoring seven goals in 14 appearances.

Anderlect are currently third in Belgium’s top league, nine points behind leaders Club Brugge.

Everton’s struggles in the Premier League so far this season – which has seen Ronald Koeman sacked as manager – had left the club contemplating recalling the striker.

Since Romelu Lukaku departed for United in the summer, the Toffees have struggled to decide on a settled strikeforce.

Dutch publication HLM report that United and Barcelona both sent scouts to Anderlecht’s 2-1 victory against Royan Excel Mouscron.

The young striker would have certainly raised an eyebrow or two among the scouts, as he scored the winning goal for his side.

The report from HLM also speculates that Southampton, Stoke, Ajax and PSV Eindhoven are all amongst the interested suitors.