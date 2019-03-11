Everton in major fight to keep £20m star who has never played for club

Everton are ready to hand Henry Onyekuru his Premier League debut next season, but the Nigerian will need to be convinced to make the move.

The 21-year-old was signed by the Toffees 18-months ago from Belgian side Eupen – but he has never played for the club due to work-permit issues

But now Onyekuru would likely land a permit, as he is a regular for Nigeria and is one of the top-scorers in Turkey.

Galatasaray would like to keep the player – but there is a major interest from elsewhere, including Paris Saint Germain.

The French giants have been long-term admirers and they are ready to offer Everton a £20million deal, but they are not the only interested party as we understand fellow French sides Monaco and Marseille are also keen, along with Borussia Dortmund, Napoli and Sevilla.

Everton will be left with the decision to make, as their scouts have been issuing glowing reports on his progress back to Marco Silva and his staff.