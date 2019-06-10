Everton in talks with Roma as they target midfielder loan deal

Everton are looking to move for Roma’s French midfielder Maxime Gonalons on loan, according to L’Equipe.

Gonalons spent last season on loan at Spanish side Sevilla but after a poor spell in La Liga, Roma are looking to send the 30 year old out on loan for the second season running.

Everton are thought not to be the only Premier League side to be interested in Gonalons with West Ham also thought to be interested in the midfielder.

Since joining Roma in 2017, Gonalons has only made 36 appearances across all competitions as injuries have halted his progress in the Italian capital.

Gonalons only made 13 appearances for Sevilla last season, with just 5 starts in the League.

Usually played as a defensive midfielder, the French international enjoyed a successful spell for Lyon, making 333 appearances in 8 years at the club. He also has 8 France caps, however, the last of those came in 2015.

Everton will be hoping to bolster their midfield ranks this summer, especially if they fail to bring Andre Gomes back from Barcelona on a permanent deal.

Roma will certainly be looking to offload Gonalons this summer after his failed spell at the club and with a new manager coming in, it is unlikely that the midfielder will get much game time.

West Ham may look to bring Gonalons to the London Stadium as doubts over the futures of Declan Rice and Pedro Obiang continue to grow. Injuries to Jack Wilshere and as captain Mark Noble heads in to the latter stages of his career, midfielder cover will be required for the Hammers.

Gonalons’ injury record will be a worry to both clubs should they sign the midfielder this summer.

