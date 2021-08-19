Everton increase offer for Serie A forward amid Inter Milan interest

Everton have improved their bid for a Serie A forward who notched 11 goals in all competitions last term, according to a report.

The Toffees are looking to improve their attacking options to lessen the burden on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison. The duo scored 23 of Everton’s 47 league goals during the last campaign, with a vast majority coming from Calvert-Lewin.

They are operating under a strict transfer budget as a result of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, but could still bring one new player to Goodison Park.

According to Italian outlet Il Messaggero (via Sport Witness), Everton are pushing to sign Joaquin Correa from Lazio.

They have already had a €25million bid rejected this month and have since upped their offer.

The new bid stands at €30m plus €4m in add-ons, which comes to around £29m in total.

Rafa Benitez’s side are so confident of getting a deal over the line that they have offered Correa a contract worth €5m per season, lasting until June 2025.

Should he put to pen to paper on those terms then the 27-year-old would earn roughly £82,000 a week on Merseyside.

The report says that Everton have overtaken Inter Milan in the race to sign the versatile forward. He can play as a striker or in the pocket of space just behind.

Inter’s poor financial situation means they can only offer Lazio an initial loan with the obligation to buy next year.

Lazio could be swayed by Everton’s ability to bid upwards of £29m in the next few weeks.

However, Inter are not out of the race just yet. They have asked the Argentina international to wait ‘a few more days’ so they can plot a formal offer of their own.

A separate report from La Lazio Siamo Noi (via Sport Witness) claims that Everton must offload James Rodriguez before they can sign Correa.

James is one of the club’s highest earners, pocketing £90,000 a week. He has been hinting in recent weeks that his next destination could be Atletico Madrid.

James was originally signed on a free transfer from Real Madrid after being convinced by Carlo Ancelotti to join the Toffees.

However, with the Italian now back at Los Blancos, James believes it is the right time to go.

He’s so far made 26 appearances in England, scoring six goals and contributing nine assists.

Benitez reunion on the cards

Benitez is plotting a move for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, who is valued at £10m by the Magpies.

Longstaff recently entered the final 12 months of his contract at St James’ Park and could be sold.

However, Everton will face competition from Premier League rivals Southampton for his signature.

His younger brother, Matty Longstaff, also looks set to leave Newcastle.

The 21-year-old is expected to sign a contract extension before joining a Championship club on loan.

