Colombia defender Yerry Mina is on the brink of a move to Everton from La Liga champions Barcelona.

Everton are said to be growing ‘increasingly confident’ in getting the deal over the line, according to the Daily Telegraph, after pursuing the defender all summer.

The fee is set to be around the €35m mark which is being reported from a number of sources.

It was reported on Wednesday that Everton were a ‘matter of hours’ away from announcing the signing.

But a deal is still yet to be reached and Everton are reported to have sent a team to Barcelona to conduct a medical once a deal has been agreed.

Mina was a stand out player in the 2018 World Cup scoring three times including a goal in the last-16 match against England.

The former Palmeiras man has been long linked with Manchester United – but it seems a move to Everton is now close.

The centre back will slot in the position of Ashley Williams who has been loaned out on a season-long loan to Stoke City.